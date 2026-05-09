Sabres Get Key Reinforcement as Ruff Preaches Calm Ahead of Crucial Game 3 in Montreal
Sam Carrick returns to add physical grit as Lindy Ruff urges poise, trusting his squad to silence the Bell Centre crowd and reclaim control of the series.
The Montreal Canadiens struck back with authority in Game 2, powering past the Buffalo Sabres 5–1 to level the series at one win apiece as the matchup now shifts into a hostile setting at the Bell Centre for Game 3.
Buffalo, meanwhile, won’t be making the trip at full strength—but they will be adding back a familiar, physical presence at the right time.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed to reporters, including TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, that forward Sam Carrick is expected to draw back into the lineup for Game 3 against the Canadiens.
Carrick isn’t the type to drive headlines, but his value shows up in all the places coaches notice most—penalty kills, defensive-zone faceoffs, and the grinding minutes that stabilize a bottom-six group. For Buffalo, his return is less about flash and more about function, restoring a layer of structure and physical edge that becomes even more important in a tightly contested playoff series.
Across the season, Carrick split time between the New York Rangers and the Sabres, appearing in 73 games while recording nine goals, seven assists, and 16 points. He also delivered 106 hits and finished with a plus-2 rating, cementing himself as a dependable depth forward. Since joining Buffalo, he’s chipped in five goals and an assist in 13 games, quickly earning trust in a checking-line role.
Ruff Confident Sabres Can Reset and Respond in Montreal
Still, the bigger message out of Buffalo isn’t about personnel—it’s about belief.
Even after a decisive Game 2 loss, Ruff projected calm rather than concern, leaning on his group’s ability to respond to adversity rather than spiral from it. The Sabres’ bench boss emphasized that postseason swings are part of the rhythm of winning in the playoffs, and that one result rarely defines the next.
“Sometimes when you're winning, you don't ever think you're going to lose in the playoffs,” Ruff said. “Then when you lose one, you don't ever think you're going to win again.”
He pointed to recent examples of Buffalo’s resilience during the regular season, including responses after uneven stretches and setbacks following long winning runs. For Ruff, the pattern has been consistent: the Sabres have shown an ability to reset quickly rather than carry frustration forward.
“We knew we had to play really well in Boston,” he added, referencing a previous playoff series. “The whole year we've answered the call. You had a couple stretches, even after our 10-game winning streak. We played a terrible game in Columbus, and we bounced back with real good hockey, so really just reset, refocus, let's take the temperature down a little bit.”
Now, with the series tied and the pressure shifting to Montreal, Buffalo’s message is simple—Game 2 is in the rearview mirror. Game 3 is a different game entirely.