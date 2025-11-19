Sabres Getting Key injured Players Back

The mood around the Buffalo Sabres has become more jovial, not only because the club is coming off a pair of victories over the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, but also due to the club is on the verge of getting a couple key players back in the lineup. At Wednesday’s morning skate, wingers Jason Zucker and Zach Benson participated and head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Zucker will be back in the lineup when the Sabres host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Zucker has been out since November 1 with a virus that had him unable to keep solid food down for more than a week.

"(Zucker) will be available to play Friday for sure." Ruff said. He had a few light skates while we were on the road. Now he's had two hard days today we planned giving him a real good skate. The odd time sometimes a guy needs to lose a few pounds too. He said he's down to his college weight."

Benson missed the first three games with an infection of a facial cut and suffered a lower body injury in late October. The 20-year-old had eight assists in eight games before missing the last three weeks, and was seen walking with a protective boot as recently as Monday, but according to Ruff he is close to being ready to return.

"It happened in one of the games.... I can't remember which one, but i took a puck off the foot, and that kind of did it." Benson said. "It's something I've never really been through, but hopefully it never happens again.....I just (have to get) back up to speed and practices, getting back in game shape. It'll take a couple days, but I'm feeling pretty good out there."

