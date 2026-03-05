Sabres Given Black Eye On Parayko, But May Have Dodged A Bullet

The fault on this situation lies at the feet of Kekalainen, who over the last 48 hours has been connected to a pair of blockbuster acquisitions; Blues center Robert Thomas and Parayko. The Sabres GM should have been able with St. Louis’s permission to suss out whether Parayko was willing to come to Buffalo before the news got out that a deal in principle had been agreed upon. Like his previous stint in Columbus, the Sabres are on many player’s no-trade lists, so finding out their willingness to come to Buffalo or finding players that have no-trade protection should be something he is used to.