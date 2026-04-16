Sabres GM Kekalainen “Once They Started Seeing Success, I Think Their Confidence Grew”

I think part of our strength is that we kind of play free, you know, we trust our instincts, and we have so much skill, and it takes over. But at the same time, when you get into the playoffs, the margins are so small, and they really need to buy into the system and know the clock, know the score, the situational awareness I always talk about, and you want them to play free and keep that same freedom that gave them success in their career, not only this year, but before, but at the same time, they also have to learn that when's the right time, what's the right play at this time, at the right time, and what do I need to do right now to win the game, not to score the next goal.