Sabres Goalie Continues To Be Sneaky Good Addition

The Sabres' decision to add this goalie has been a sneaky good one.
At the start of the 2025-26 season, the Buffalo Sabres claimed goaltender Colten Ellis off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. This is after he had a 22-14-3 record, a .922 save percentage, and a 2.63 goals-against average in 42 AHL games for the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2024-25.
Now, with the 2025-26 season almost over, it is clear that Ellis has been a solid waiver addition for the Sabres. He has worked well as their No. 3 goaltender, and it is hard not to be satisfied with his play when noting that Buffalo picked him up for free.
In 15 games this season with the Sabres, Ellis has an 8-4-1 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.91 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he has been a solid depth goalie for the Sabres.
Ellis also just put together a fantastic performance in his most recent start on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 2019 third-round pick put together a 37-save shutout against Columbus. This was Ellis' first-career NHL shutout.
With all of this, it is clear that Ellis has been a nice pickup for the Sabres. While Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have been a great tandem, Ellis has also done well when called upon.