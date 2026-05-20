Sabres Goalie Named Potential Trade Target For Division Rival

Could the Sabres deal goalie Devon Levi to one of their top rivals?
Buffalo Sabres goalie Devon Levi will be a trade candidate to watch this off-season. The young goalie was in the rumor mill leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline, and with the Sabres having three other goalies ahead of him on their depth chart, he could use a fresh start.
One of their Sabres' top division rivals are believed to have Levi on their radar.
During a recent appearance on the Coming In Hot podcast, Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek shared that he believes that the Ottawa Senators have kicked tires on Levi.
"I'm pretty sure that Ottawa has checked in with Buffalo on Devon Levi," Marek said. "It's over with Levi and the Buffalo Sabres."
When noting that the Senators desperately need to improve their backup goalie position, it is understandable that they would have a goalie like Levi on their radar. He would have the potential to be a nice upgrade over goalies like Leevi Merilainen and James Reimer for Ottawa's backup role.
However, the Sabres dealing a young goalie like Levi to a division rival like the Senators would come with some real risk. It would sting if Levi got his development back on track and become a high-impact goalie for the Senators. As a result, it might be smarter for the Sabres to deal Levi out of the division if possible.
Levi appeared in 52 games this season with the Rochester Americans, where he posted a 23-20-9 record, a 2.83 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. This is after he had a 25-13-4 record, a 2.20 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage in 42 games with Rochester in 2024-25.
Levi did not make an appearance at the NHL level this season with the Sabres. In 39 career NHL games over three seasons, he has a 17-17-2 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and an .894 save percentage.