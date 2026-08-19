Sabres Grades: D-Man Samuelsson Evolved Into Key Contributor For Buffalo

Samuelsson was one of the Sabres’ very best players last year, and as Buffalo focuses on having at least as good a season as their 2025-26 campaign, they’ll lean on Samuelsson to continue growing his game and remaining one of the Sabres’ most crucial components. Samuelsson doesn’t get the hype of Power and captain Rasmus Dahlin, but Samuelsson has shown why Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen was willing to trade veteran Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks this summer