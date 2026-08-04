Sabres Grades: Defenseman Power Needs To Grow His Game To Get An 'A'

The Skinny: Power is on a solid contract paying him $8.35-million per season for the next five years, but Power’s time-on-ice average of 21:39 was only the fourth-best average of the team’s defensemen. And that time-on-ice average was down from his career average of 22:24. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff doesn’t use Power as much as many believe he should, but that’s something that’s earned, and Power hasn’t taken that next step to justify being considered one of the game’s very best blueliners.