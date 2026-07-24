Sabres Grades: Thompson Hits Familiar Plateau, Powers Buffalo To Terrific Season And Grade

Thompson isn’t a top-10 talent in the league, but he ranked No. 32 in this year’s ranking of the NHL top players, and the Sabres are only going to go as far as he and Buffalo’s other core members carry them. Thompson is currently in his peak years, but he’s still got room to grow his game. And if he can elevate to a 50-goal-scorer – which certainly isn’t out of the question for him – Thompson could lead Buffalo to a championship victory.