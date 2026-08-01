Sabres Grades: Youngster Benson Starting To Emerge As Difference-Maker For Buffalo

If Benson can ratchet up his offense totals, the Sabres will be thrilled to have him under contract at his new price tag. But in 2024-25, Benson started to emerge as the player Buffalo wanted when they selected him 13th-overall in 2023. Benson may not be big in physical stature, but he was second on the team in plus/minus with a plus-27 rating, and he’s got the makings of being one of Buffalo’s leaders.