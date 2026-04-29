Sabres “Had Chances” In OT Loss To Bruins, Ostlund Out “A Period Of Time”

Really just focusing on our game. We'll go through parts of the game, and there's two or three areas we can improve for next game that we weren't good enough at. And we'll show two or three areas that we thought we can take advantage of the other team. I just feel now, the pressure kind of reverts back to them, and their building and they haven't played well in their building, and we get to go there and play in a building where we've won two games.