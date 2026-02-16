Sabres Have 2 Jets Trade Targets To Consider

The Winnipeg Jets are standing out as clear sellers ahead of the deadline, and the Buffalo Sabres should consider targeting two of their players.
The Buffalo Sabres are expected to be buyers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline as they look to end their 14-year playoff drought.
The Winnipeg Jets, on the other hand, are likely to be sellers due to their struggles this campaign.
With this, let's take a look at two Jets players whom the Sabres should consider targeting leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
Luke Schenn
It is no secret that the Sabres would be wise to add another right-shot defenseman by the deadline. It is clear that their right side could use a boost, and the Jets have an interesting option to consider in blueliner Luke Schenn.
Schenn would give the Sabres another solid, hard-nosed defenseman to work with for their bottom pairing and penalty kill if acquired. The 18-year veteran and two-time Stanley Cup champion would also be a good mentor for the Sabres' younger players if brought in.
Logan Stanley
The Jets have another interesting trade candidate defenseman in Logan Stanley. While Stanley is a left-shot defender, he would still have the potential to be a nice addition for a Sabres club that could use more depth on their blueline.
Like Schenn, Stanley is well-known for playing a heavy game, so he would give the Sabres' defensive group more bite. Furthermore, the 6-foot-7 defenseman is having an excellent year for Winnipeg, as he has set career highs with nine goals, nine assists, and 18 points in 55 games.