Sabres Have Big X-Factor To Watch For Canadiens Series

This Sabres forward could be their top X-factor against the Canadiens.
The Buffalo Sabres kick off their second-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. The Sabres will be looking to start the series on the right foot by picking up a victory against the Habs in Game 1.
If the Sabres hope to win this series, they are going to need all of their top players on their A-game. Yet, when looking at Buffalo's current roster, their biggest X-factor could very well be forward Zach Benson.
Benson made a major impact against the Boston Bruins in the first round. This is because not only contributed offensively, but he was also extremely effective when it came to his agitator role. The Sabres are going to need Benson to continue to bring this element of his game against a young Habs club.
If Benson can continue to play with an edge and chip in offensively, it would be big for a Sabres club that is looking to go on a run. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Benson can make against the Canadiens, but he is certainly an X-factor to watch during the series.
In six games so far this post-season for the Sabres, Benson has two goals, one assist, 28 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating.