Sabres Have Clear Move To Make With Alex Tuch

Tuch is exactly the kind of player that a team on the rise, like the Sabres, should be keeping around. He is not only a big part of their top six due to his strong offensive ability, but is also a well-respected leader in their room. Thus, moving on from him would undoubtedly be negative for the Sabres. This is especially so when noting that they have a real shot of finally snapping their 14-year playoff drought.