Sabres Have Good Potential Trade Target In Blue Jackets Star

If the Sabres want to add a high-impact forward, they should make a push for this Blue Jackets veteran.
The Buffalo Sabres are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division standings with a 27-17-5 record. With this, the Sabres have a real shot of finally breaking their 14-year playoff drought.
However, with the Eastern Conference playoff race being so tight, it would be wise for the Sabres to add to their roster to help their odds of making the post-season. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL who could be good fits, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner stands out in a big way.
Jenner has been creating chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Blue Jackets currently do not hold a playoff spot. If he is officially made available ahead of the deadline, the Sabres would be wise to make a big push for him.
If the Sabres brought in Jenner, they would be adding an impactful forward who plays both down the middle and on the wing. Furthermore, he would give the Sabres another good leader in their room, which could be excellent for a Buffalo club that is looking to take the next step.
Jenner is also in the middle of a strong season with the Blue Jackets. In 35 games on the year, the 2011 first-round pick has recorded eight goals, 17 assists, 25 points, and 79 hits. With numbers like these, he would be a solid addition to the Sabres' top nine if acquired.
Jenner would also give the Sabres another player who works on both the power play and penalty kill, as he plays a solid two-way game.