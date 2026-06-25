Sabres Have Had Trade Talks About Maple Leafs Big Defender

Could the Sabres make another addition to their blueline?
After trading Bowen Byram and Michael Kesselring already this off-season, the Buffalo Sabres should be looking to add at least one more defenseman this summer. While they brought in Louis Crevier from the Blackhawks in the Byram trade, Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn are also pending UFAs for Buffalo.
Now, the Sabres are being linked to a Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman.
According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Sabres have had trade discussions with the Maple Leafs about Brandon Carlo.
With the Sabres needing another right-shot defenseman, it makes sense that they have a defenseman like Carlo on their radar. When playing at his best, the veteran blueliner is a solid stay-at-home top-four defenseman. Because of this, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for a Sabres club that needs blueline help.
If the Sabres acquired Carlo, he could slot well on their second pairing with Owen Power. He would also offer them a clear option for their penalty kill because of his defense-first style of play.
In 55 games this past season with the Maple Leafs, Carlo posted zero goals, seven assists, and a plus-4 rating.