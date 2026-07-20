Sabres Have Intriguing Free Agent Target To Consider

The Sabres should consider bringing in Michael Bunting.
The Buffalo Sabres are a team to watch as the off-season continues. While they have made many moves this summer, it is fair to wonder if they might not be done yet.
When looking at the Sabres' roster, they could use another forward to help strengthen their top nine. One free agent who would have the potential to help the Sabres out is forward Michael Bunting.
Bunting had a down season for his standards in 2025-26, posting 14 goals and 33 points in 74 games split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. However, when looking at his past success, he could be an intriguing bounce-back candidate for the Sabres to take a chance on with a short-term deal.
From 2021-22 to 2024-25, Bunting scored at least 19 goals each season. He also posted at least 49 points from 2021-22 to 2023-24. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a solid addition to Buffalo's roster if he turned things back around. This is especially so when noting that he also plays with a bit of an edge.
While Bunting would not be the flashiest of additions to the Sabres' roster, he would still have the potential to strengthen their roster. It will be interesting to see if they sign him from here. On a short-term deal, there could be a match here.