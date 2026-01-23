Sabres Have Intriguing Trade Target In Kraken Forward

If the Sabres want to add another forward to their roster, this Kraken could be worth taking a shot on.
The Buffalo Sabres were one of the several teams that were connected to Kiefer Sherwood before the Vancouver Canucks traded him to the San Jose Sharks, as reported by RG's James Murphy. It is understandable, as he would have given the Sabres' top nine a nice boost due to his offensive skill and extremely physical style of play.
While the Sabres ended up missing out on Sherwood, they still have other trade candidates to consider pursuing. If the Sabres want a forward who contributes offensively and plays with an edge, similarly to Sherwood, Seattle Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen stands out as an intriguing potential option.
Tolvanen is in the middle of a strong season with the Kraken, as he has posted 10 goals, 19 assists, 29 points, and 123 hits in 48 games for the Kraken. With this, he would give the Sabres solid secondary offensive production and plenty more bite if they brought him in from Seattle.
Tolvanen also showed this past season that he can put the puck in the net, as he finished the 2024-25 campaign with a career-high 23 goals and posted 35 points in 81 games. He also had a career-high 237 hits this past season, so he could be a good, hard-nosed player to have around as the Sabres look to break their 14-year playoff drought.
Overall, if he Kraken end up dropping in the standings and end up being sellers, Tolvanen would be a solid pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) for the Sabres to take a chance on. Let's see if they pursue him from here.