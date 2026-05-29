Sabres Have Potential Trade Target In Rangers Center

Could the Sabres look to add Vincent Trocheck this off-season?
The Buffalo Sabres should be looking to upgrade their roster this off-season. One specific area that they could look to boost is the center position.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck is an interesting potential option for the Sabres to consider.
If the Sabres acquired Trocheck, he could slot nicely as their new second-line center. Furthermore, due to his strong all-around play, he would give the Sabres another option for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.
Trocheck's contract also adds to his appeal as a potential target. This is because the 32-year-old forward has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season. With this, Trocheck not only has an affordable cap hit but would also be a long-term pickup for the Sabres if brought in.
With the Sabres looking to take another step forward next season, bringing in an impactful center like Trocheck would have the potential to benefit them in a significant way. It will be interesting to see if the Sabres target him this off-season, but the fit looks strong on paper.
In 67 games during this season with the Rangers, Trocheck recorded 16 goals, 37 assists, 53 points, and 193 hits.