Sabres Have Slow News Day On Opening Of Free Agency

Levi, who spent nearly all of the last two seasons in AHL Rochester and would not have waiver exemption next season, was sent to the Oilers along with a 2028 seventh round pick for Edmonton’s 2028 third round pick. The 24-year-old was in the second year of a two-year, $1.625 million deal and his fate in the organization was sealed when Buffalo claimed Colton Ellis off of waivers from St. Louis last October and kept him on the NHL roster all season.