Sabres Have Trade Options With Pending Free Agents Prior To July 1

With Tuch, the Sabres are the only club that can sign the 30-year-old to a longer term deal, and if he goes to market in July, the max he can receive is a six-year contract under the NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement. A sign-and-trade might be worth something to the club Tuch is interested in signing with, since it would decrease his AAV and it would be beneficial to the Sabres, with them potentially getting a higher draft pick, player or prospect in the deal.