And if the Sabres fail to make the playoffs this season, Kekalainen will have to explain himself as to why he couldn’t acquire a name-brand player to push all his chips in and, at long last, to try to be a team capable of making a post-season splash. Buffalo has a solid squad, but in this writer's opinion, the Sabres need more help via trades, but they also need to take care of busness against weak and strong opponents.