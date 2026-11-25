Nathan Ray Seebeck, Imagn Images
Tage Thompson
Nov 25, 2026 2:06 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have won two of their past three games. But their upcoming schedule is challenging, and the Sabres need a strong push to get into a playoff spot. What does the schedule-maker have for Buffalo? And will two tilts against the Edmonton Oilers be a measuring stick for the Sabres?
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