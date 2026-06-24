Sabres Having Trade Talks With Rangers About Star Center

The Buffalo Sabres have made major moves in back-to-back days. They first traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks and then moved forward Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals in a sign-and-trade.
Now, the Sabres are being linked to one of the NHL's top trade candidates from the New York Rangers.
The Sabres making a push for Trocheck is not too difficult to understand. They could use another high-impact forward in their top six after trading Tuch, and landing Trocheck would provide them with just that.
If the Sabres acquired Trocheck, he could slot nicely on their first or second line, assuming Tage Thompson plays at right wing. In addition, Trocheck would give the Sabres another center who is capable of working on both the power play and the penalty kill if acquired.
Trocheck would be a long-term addition for the Sabres if they landed him, too, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit through the 2028-29 season. In 67 games last season with the Rangers, he recorded 16 goals, 37 assists, 53 points, and 193 hits.