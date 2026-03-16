Sabres Heading Out West, Getting Their Injured Players Back

We stayed with the same order for all four games. Doesn't mean that order couldn't change, but I can tell you that Alex Tuch likes shooting third. The only problem I have with that is you may not get to a third shooter sometimes. So, we weigh that, but Jack (Quinn) has always shot second. We've gone with (Tage Thompson) in the lead. We've had success so far. But it doesn't mean that there's times a guy can go on a cold streak, and you might take him out of the shootout for a game, or just drop him to the fourth or fifth shooter. I think we've got some guys there that have been able to surprise people when it comes to shootouts.