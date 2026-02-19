Sabres Hit Home Run Trading For This Forward

This Sabres forward's breakout year has been a fun one to watch.
During this past off-season, the Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Josh Doan in the deal that sent forward JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. This is a decision that undoubtedly has proven to be a great one for the Sabres.
After posting seven goals and 19 points in 51 games for Utah this past season, Doan has broken out in a major way this campaign for the Sabres. In 57 games, he has set career highs with 18 goals, 21 assists, and 39 points.
With numbers like these, Doan is showing that he can make a serious impact. It is exactly why the Sabres worked quickly to sign him to a seven-year, $48.65 million contract extension last month.
Yet, what's also encouraging is that Doan is still young enough that he could get even better as he continues to gain more experience. It is clear that the 6-foot-2 forward has a ton of potential, and the Sabres are very lucky to have him on their roster right now.
It is now going to be very interesting to see how Doan builds on his breakout year for the Sabres once they return from the Olympic break. If he continues to shine, it should help Buffalo's chances of breaking its 14-year playoff drought this season.