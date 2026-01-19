Sabres Hit The Road Against The Hurricanes

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 16 of their last 18 games (15-2-1). • Buffalo has won eight of its last nine road games dating back to Dec. 9. A win in today’s game would mark the first time the Sabres have earned nine or more wins in any 10-game road span since Oct. 13 to Nov. 26, 2006 (nine wins). The Sabres have gone 5-for-14 (35.71 percent) on the power play in the last three games, including at least one goal in each contest.