Sabres Hit The Road Against The Hurricanes

1/19/26 - 1:30pm at LeNovo Center, Raleigh, NC
Buffalo – 26-16-5 | - 57 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division
Carolina – 30-15-4 | - 64 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.4% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 83.3% (5th)
Carolina
Power Play – 22.3% (11th)
Penalty Kill - 76.7% (26th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 47 GP, 25 G, 25 A, 50 PTS
Alex Tuch: 46 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS
Josh Doan: 47 GP, 15 G, 19 A, 34 PTS
Carolina
Sebastian Aho: 49 GP, 17 G, 33 A, 50 PTS
Andrei Svechnikov: 49 GP, 16 G, 24 A, 40 PTS
Nikolaj Ehlers: 49 GP, 14 G, 25 A, 39 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (10-6-2, 2.72 GAA, .901 Sv %)
Carolina – Brandon Bussi (17-3-1, 2.25 GAA, .905 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Konsta Helenius - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power- Zach Metsa
Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Notes
The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 16 of their last 18 games (15-2-1). • Buffalo has won eight of its last nine road games dating back to Dec. 9. A win in today’s game would mark the first time the Sabres have earned nine or more wins in any 10-game road span since Oct. 13 to Nov. 26, 2006 (nine wins). The Sabres have gone 5-for-14 (35.71 percent) on the power play in the last three games, including at least one goal in each contest.
Rasmus Dahlin (305 assists) ranks eighth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and needs five assists to move into a tie with Don Luce (310 assists with Buffalo) for seventh place. Dahlin is riding a four-game point streak (2+3) and a point today would mark his longest point streak since Jan. 28 to Feb. 22, 2025 (six games; 3+9). • It would mark his 12th point streak of five or more games in his career.
Tage Thompson has recorded 29 points (13+16) in his last 22 games, including 19 points (7+12) in his last 12 games and at least one point in seven consecutive contests (5+8). Thompson would match the longest point streak of his career (Oct. 12 to Nov. 1, 2024; eight games) with a point today.
Alex Tuch has 10 points (6+4) in his last 10 games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last seven games. Tuch would earn his longest point streak as a Sabre and the second-longest point streak of his career with a point today. His nine-game point streak with Vegas from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 12, 2019 (3+8) is the longest of his career.
Ryan McLeod has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last seven games, including at least one point in six of the seven games in that span.
Josh Doan has registered 10 points (5+5) in his last nine games.
In his last five contests, Jack Quinn has recorded five points (4+1).
Zach Benson has posted five points (1+4) in his last five games.
Jason Zucker has collected at least one assist in back-to-back games. Zucker is two games away from 800 in his NHL career.