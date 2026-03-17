Sabres Hitting The Road And Starting In Vegas

3/17/26 - 10:00pm at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, NV
Buffalo – 41-20-6 | - 88 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Vegas – 31-22-14 | - 76 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.7% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 82.9% (4th)
Vegas
Power Play – 25.5% (3rd)
Penalty Kill - 82.3% (6th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 67 GP, 34 G, 36 A, 70 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 63 GP, 13 G, 47 A, 60 PTS
Alex Tuch: 65 GP, 28 G, 29 A, 57 PTS
Vegas
Jack Eichel: 59 GP, 24 G, 50 A, 74 PTS
Mitch Marner: 66 GP, 19 G, 50 A, 69 PTS
Mark Stone: 45 GP, 21 G, 41 A, 62 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (19-8-3, 2.59 GAA, .913 Sv %)
Vegas – Adin Hill (8-6-3, 3.05 GAA, .871 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Alex Tuch (illness, Mar. 17, day-to-day)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 16 of their last 19 contests (15-3-1), including wins in nine of their last 10 games.
Since Dec. 9 and entering play on Monday, the Sabres ranked first among all NHL teams in wins (30) and points (62). They had recorded five more wins and eight more points than the next-closest team in that span (Carolina). Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.
The Sabres have defeated the Golden Knights in five of the last six
matchups between the two teams, including wins in each of the last two meetings. A win tonight would mark the second time that Buffalo has earned a threegame winning streak against Vegas.
Tage Thompson has tallied 47 points (21+26) in 38 games since Dec. 9 and his 19 even-strength goals in that span were tied for the most among all NHL skaters entering play on Monday.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 31 points (9+22) in his last 24 games, including 12 points (2+10) in his last eight contests. With one more even-strength point, Dahlin will pass Mike Ramsey on Buffalo’s all-time list for even-strength points by a defenseman and gain sole possession of second place in franchise history.
In his last 27 games dating back to Jan. 6, Ryan McLeod has posted 27 points (5+22) and he leads all Sabres forwards in assists in that span.
Owen Power is riding a three-game point streak (1+2) and a point tonight would give him his longest point streak of the season. It would mark the fifth point streak of four or more games of his career.
Alex Tuch has nine points (6+3) in his last eight games.
Jason Zucker has registered six points (4+2) in his last five contests.
Jack Quinn has posted six points (4+2) in his last five games