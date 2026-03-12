Sabres Hope To Continue Post-Olympic Winning Streak Against The Capitals

3/12/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 40-19-6 | - 86 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Washington – 32-27-7 | - 71 points – 6th place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.8% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 82.5% (4th)
Washington
Power Play – 16.7% (T-26th)
Penalty Kill - 78.8% (18th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 65 GP, 34 G, 36 A, 70 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 61 GP, 13 G, 47 A, 60 PTS
Alex Tuch: 64 GP, 28 G, 29 A, 57 PTS
Washington
Alex Ovechkin: 66 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 PTS
Tom Wilson: 56 GP, 24 G, 26 A, 50 PTS
Jakob Chychrun: 64 GP, 22 G, 28 A, 50 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (15-7-2, 2.74 GAA, .905 Sv %)
Washington – Charlie Lindgren (8-7-3, 3.41 GAA, .881 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Logan Stanley -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zach Metsa, Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 15 of their last 17 contests (14-2-1), including wins in each of their last eight games.
It marks the first time in franchise history that the Sabres have earned
multiple winning streaks of eight or more games in a single season.
Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (29),
regulation wins (26) and points (60). They have recorded five more wins and eight more points than the next-closest team in that span.
Tage Thompson has tallied 47 points (21+26) in 36 games since Dec. 9 and his 19 even-strength goals in that span are the most among all NHL skaters.
Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive games and he has nine points (6+3) in that span. Tuch would earn his longest point streak as a member of the Sabres and the second-longest point streak of his career with a point in tonight’s game.
Jason Zucker has registered six points (4+2) in his last three contests,
including at least one goal in each.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 31 points (9+22) in his last 22 games,
including 12 points (2+10) in his last six contests. He has collected three points in backto-back games and a three-point performance would make Dahlin the first defenseman in Sabres history to do so in three or more consecutive contests. With one more even-strength point, Dahlin will pass Mike Ramsey on Buffalo’s all-time list for even-strength points by a defenseman and gain sole possession of second place in franchise history.
In his last 25 games dating back to Jan. 6, Ryan McLeod has posted 26 points (5+21) and he leads all Sabres skaters in assists in that span.
Jack Quinn has posted five points (3+2) in his last three games.
Josh Doan has scored three goals in his last three games, including two game-winning tallies.
Bowen Byram has registered four assists in his last four games.