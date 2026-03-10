Sabres Hope To Continue Post-Olympic Winning Streak Against The Sharks

3/10/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 39-19-6 | - 84 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
San Jose – 30-25-6 | - 66 points – 5th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.9% (15th)
Penalty Kill – 82.8% (5th)
San Jose
Power Play – 19.8% (17th)
Penalty Kill - 78.9% (15th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 64 GP, 34 G, 36 A, 70 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 60 GP, 13 G, 44 A, 57 PTS
Alex Tuch: 63 GP, 27 G, 29 A, 56 PTS
San Jose
Macklin Celebrini: 61 GP, 32 G, 57 A, 89 PTS
Will Smith: 48 GP, 19 G, 25 A, 44 PTS
Tyler Toffoli: 61 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (17-8-3, 2.84 GAA, .915 Sv %)
San Jose – Yaroslav Askarov (19-16-3, 3.52 GAA, .888 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 14 of their last 16 contests (13-2-1), including wins in each of their last seven games.
A win tonight would mark the first time in franchise history that the Sabres have earned multiple winning streaks of eight or more games in a single season. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (28), regulation wins (25) and points (58). Buffalo’s 28 wins in its last 35 games are the most the Sabres have ever registered in any 35-game span.
Tage Thompson has tallied 47 points (21+26) in 35 games since Dec. 9 and his 19 even-strength goals in that span are the most among all NHL skaters. Thompson is riding a 11-game point streak (6+9) and a point tonight would extend the longest point streak of his career to 12 games.
Alex Tuch, who is expected to play in his 600th NHL game tonight, has recorded at least one point in six consecutive games and he has eight points (5+3) in that span.
Noah Ostlund has recorded an assist in four straight games and an assist tonight would extend the longest assist streak of his career to five games.
Josh Doan has scored three goals in his last two games, including game-winning tallies in both. Doan would become the first Sabres skater all-time to register the gamewinning goal in three straight games if he does so tonight.
Bowen Byram recorded the 100th assist of his NHL career on March 8 vs. Tampa Bay and he has collected eight assists in his last eight games.
Jason Zucker has registered four points (3+1) in his last two contests, including at least one goal in each.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 28 points (9+19) in his last 21 games,
including nine points (2+7) in his last five contests.
Josh Norris has posted six points (3+3) in his last six games.