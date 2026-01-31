Sabres Hope To Continue Their Winning Ways Against The Canadiens

The Sabres have allowed just 2.38 goals per game in that span, the second-fewest among all NHL teams entering play on Friday. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 41 or more points in a 24-game span. With a win tonight, the Sabres would have earned 43 points in a 25-game stretch for the first time in franchise history. A win in tonight’s game would mark the first time Buffalo has earned multiple winning streaks of six or more games in the same season since they earned a six-game (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 2006), a seven-game (Dec. 4 to 19, 2005) and an eight-game (March 3 to 16, 2006) winning streak in 2005-06.