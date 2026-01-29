Sabres Hope To Continue Their Winning Ways Against The Kings

1/29/26 - 7:00pm at Key Bank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 30-17-5 | - 65 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division
Los Angeles – 22-16-13 | - 57 points – 5th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.2% (21st)
Penalty Kill – 83.6% (5th)
Los Angeles
Power Play – 15.6% (30th)
Penalty Kill - 77.8% (21st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 52 GP, 28 G, 27 A, 55 PTS
Alex Tuch: 51 GP, 19 G, 24 A, 43 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 48 GP, 11 G, 31 A, 42 PTS
Los Angeles
Adrian Kempe: 51 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS
Kevin Fiala: 51 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 PTS
Quinton Byfield: 50 GP, 9 G, 19 A, 28 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (12-6-3, 2.70 GAA, .911 Sv %)
Los Angeles – Darcy Kuemper (13-9-9, 2.56 GAA, .902 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius
Tyson Kozak - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Jordan Greenway
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Jacob Bryson (upper-body, Jan 22, week-to-week, injured reserve)
Notes
Lindy Ruff is slated to coach his 1,300th game with Buffalo tonight.
With a win tonight, Buffalo would have 20 wins in a 24-game span for the first time in franchise history.
The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 20 of their last 23 games (19-3-1), including wins in each of their last four games. Their 19 wins and 39 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among all NHL teams.
This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 39 or more points in a 23-game span since the team went 18-2-2 from Oct. 24 to Dec. 8, 1974.
With a win tonight, the Sabres would have earned 41 points in a 24-game stretch for the first time in franchise history.
Buffalo has won seven of its last nine home games dating back to Dec. 9 (7-1-1).
Alex Lyon is riding a nine-game winning streak and he would earn the
longest winning streak by a Sabres goaltender all-time with a win today.
Rasmus Dahlin (308 assists) ranks eighth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and needs two assists to move into a tie with Don Luce (310 assists with Buffalo) for seventh place. Dahlin has recorded 13 points (7+6) in his last nine games, including at least one goal in back-to-back games.
Tage Thompson has recorded 34 points (16+18) in his last 27 games, including 24 points (10+14) in his last 17 games.
Jason Zucker has collected seven points (3+4) in his last seven games.
Mattias Samuelsson has posted at least one assist in four straight games and he has recorded seven assists in that span.
Peyton Krebs is riding a four-game point streak (2+3) and he has recorded six points (3+3) in his last six games.
In his last six contests, Jack Quinn has recorded six points (2+4), including a point in three straight games.