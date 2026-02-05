Sabres Hope To Enter Olympic Break On A Victorious Note

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 18 points (7+11) in his last 13 games, including at least one point in six straight games and at least one assist in each of his last five. Dahlin would match the second-longest point streak of his career (seven games; Nov. 5 to 20, 2024; 4+6) with a point in tonight’s game. With an assist tonight, Dahlin would match the longest assist streak of his career (six games; twice). With his two assists on Feb. 2 at Florida, Dahlin (312 assists) surpassed Don Luce and gained sole possession of seventh place all-time in franchise history. Dahlin is currently tied with Rick Martin for the sixth-most assists in franchise history.