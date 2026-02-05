Logo
Sabres Hope To Enter Olympic Break On A Victorious Note cover image

Sabres Hope To Enter Olympic Break On A Victorious Note

Michael Augello
11h
Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

2/5/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 32-18-6 | - 70  points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Pittsburgh  – 28-15-12 | - 68 points – 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.1% (16th)

Penalty Kill – 82.1% (9th)

Pittsburgh

Power Play – 26.4% (3rd)

Penalty Kill - 84.2% (3rd)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 56 GP, 29 G, 29 A, 58 PTS

Alex Tuch: 55 GP, 22 G, 26 A, 48 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 52 GP, 11 G, 36 A, 47 PTS

Pittsburgh 

Sidney Crosby: 55 GP, 27 G, 32 A, 59 PTS

Evgeni Malkin: 40 GP, 13 G, 30 A, 43 PTS

Anthony Mantha: 55 GP, 20 G, 21 A, 41 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (14-7-3, 2.66 GAA, .914 Sv %)

Pittsburgh  –  Stuart Skinner (19-12-5, 2.79 GAA, .890 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Jason Zucker  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

Konsta Helenius - Peyton Krebs - Noah Ostlund 

Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Jordan Greenway, 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)

Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower-body, Jan 29, injured reserve)

Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)

 

Notes

With a win tonight, Buffalo would have 22 wins in a 28-game span for the first time in franchise history. The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 23 of their last 27 games (21-4-2), including wins in five of their last six games. Their 21 wins and 44 points in that span (since Dec. 9) were the most among all NHL teams entering play on Wednesday. 

The Sabres have allowed just 2.52 goals per game in that span, the third-fewest among all NHL teams entering play on Wednesday. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.

Mattias Samuelsson has posted 12 points (4+8) in his last 12 games. 

In his last 14 contests, Jack Quinn has recorded 14 points (5+9). Quinn has registered an assist in back-to-back contests. 

Ryan McLeod has recorded 18 points (4+14) in his last 16 games, including at least one assist in two straight matchups. 

Alex Tuch has tallied seven points (5+2) in his last six games. 

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 18 points (7+11) in his last 13 games, including at least one point in six straight games and at least one assist in each of his last five. Dahlin would match the second-longest point streak of his career (seven games; Nov. 5 to 20, 2024; 4+6) with a point in tonight’s game. With an assist tonight, Dahlin would match the longest assist streak of his career (six games; twice). With his two assists on Feb. 2 at Florida, Dahlin (312 assists) surpassed Don Luce and gained sole possession of seventh place all-time in franchise history. Dahlin is currently tied with Rick Martin for the sixth-most assists in franchise history. 

Tage Thompson has recorded 37 points (17+20) in his last 31 games, including 27 points (11+16) in his last 21 games. Thompson is riding a three-game point streak (1+2) and a point tonight would mark his fifth point streak of four or more games this season. 

Josh Doan has tallied at least one point in back-to-back games, including a goal in each. A goal tonight would mark the second-longest goal streak of his career, trailing only his four-game goal streak from Dec. 31, 2025 to Jan. 8, 2026 (4+1). 

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

