Sabres Hope To Finish Off Homestand Against Minnesota On Winning Note

1/17/26 - 12:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 26-16-4 | - 56 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Minnesota – 26-13-9 | - 61 points – 3rd place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.4% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 83.3% (5th)
Minnesota
Power Play – 22.3% (11th)
Penalty Kill - 76.7% (26th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 46 GP, 25 G, 24 A, 49 PTS
Alex Tuch: 45 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS
Josh Doan: 46 GP, 15 G, 19 A, 34 PTS
Minnesota
Kirill Kaprizov: 48 GP, 25 G, 27 A, 52 PTS
Matt Boldy: 48 GP, 27 G, 24 A, 51 PTS
Quinn Hughes: 42 GP, 3 G, 36 A, 39 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (10-6-1, 2.59 GAA, .904 Sv %)
Minnesota – Filip Gustavsson (14-9-5, 2.50 GAA, .912 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power- Zach Metsa
Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres are 15-2-0 in their last 17 games.
It marks the third time Buffalo has earned 15 wins in any 17-game span in franchise history.
The Sabres have never won 16 games in an 18-game span. Buffalo is the only team in the NHL this season to have won at least 15 games in a 17-game span.
Rasmus Dahlin is currently tied for ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assists
list and needs one assist to surpass Jason Pominville (304 assists with Buffalo) for sole possession of eighth place.
Tage Thompson has recorded 28 points (13+15) in his last 21 games,
including 18 points (7+11) in his last 11 games and at least one point in six consecutive contests (5+7).
A point in today’s game would give Thompson his second seven-game point streak of the season.
The Sabres have gone 4-for-10 on the power play in the last two games, including two goals in each contest.
If Buffalo scores two or more power-play goals today, it would mark the team’s first three-game streak of multiple power-play goals in a game since Dec. 1 to 7, 2022 (three games).
Ryan McLeod has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games.
Josh Doan has registered 10 points (5+5) in his last eight games. The Sabres have earned at least one point in each home game in which Doan records a point this season (12-0-1).
Alex Tuch has nine points (5+4) in his last nine games and at least one point in each of Buffalo’s last six games.
Zach Benson has notched at least one point in four straight games and he has posted five points (1+4) in that span.