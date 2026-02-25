Logo
Sabres Hope To Get Off To Positive Start In New Jersey

Buffalo Sabres - New Jersey Devils Game Preview

2/25/26 - 7:00 pm at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Buffalo – 32-19-6 | - 70  points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

New Jersey  – 28-27-2 | - 58 points – 7th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.1% (16th)

Penalty Kill – 82.5% (7th)

New Jersey

Power Play – 20.8% (15th)

Penalty Kill - 79.0% (19th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 57 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS

Alex Tuch: 56 GP, 22 G, 26 A, 48 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 53 GP, 11 G, 37 A, 48 PTS

New Jersey

Nico Hischier: 57 GP, 19 G, 23 A, 42 PTS

Jesper Bratt: 57 GP, 13 G, 28 A, 41 PTS

Jack Hughes: 36 GP, 12 G, 24 A, 36 PTS

 

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (14-8-3, 2.72 GAA, .913 Sv %)

New Jersey  –  Jacob Markstrom (15-13-1, 3.20 GAA, .882 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Anton Wahlberg

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)

 

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in seven of their last nine 

contests (6-2-1), including at least one point in every road contest in that span.

A point in tonight’s game would mark the second time Buffalo has recorded a seven-game road point streak in 2025-26. Buffalo has recorded a power-play goal in six consecutive games. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres are tied with Tampa Bay for first among all NHL teams in wins (21) and points (44). Buffalo’s 18 regulation wins in that span are three more than the nextclosest teams (Colorado, Tampa Bay).

Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 19 points (7+12) in his last 14 games, including at least one point in seven straight games and at least one assist in each of his last six. Dahlin would match the longest point streak of his career (eight games; Oct. 14 to 29, 2023; 2+7) with a point in tonight’s game.

With an assist tonight, Dahlin would earn the longest assist streak of his career.

In his last 15 contests, Jack Quinn has recorded 15 points (5+10).

Ryan McLeod has recorded 19 points (4+15) in his last 17 games, including at least one assist in three straight matchups and 10 assists in his last eight games.

Tage Thompson has recorded 38 points (18+20) in his last 32 games, 

including 28 points (12+16) in his last 22 games.

Alex Tuch has tallied seven points (5+2) in his last seven games.

Mattias Samuelsson has posted 11 points (3+8) in his last 11 games.

