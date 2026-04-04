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Sabres Hope To Keep Pace With Lightning Against Washington

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - Washington Capitals Game Preview

4/4/26 - 7:00pm at Capital One Arena, in Washington D.C.

Buffalo – 46-22-8 | - 100  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Washington – 38-29-9 | - 85 points – 6th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 21.2% (15th)

Penalty Kill – 81.9% (T-5th)

Washington

Power Play – 18.0% (23rd)

Penalty Kill - 79.7% (14th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 76 GP, 38 G, 40 A, 78 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 72 GP, 17 G, 50 A, 67 PTS

Alex Tuch: 73 GP, 29 G, 31 A, 60 PTS

Washington

Alex Ovechkin: 76 GP, 31 G, 28 A, 59 PTS

Jakob Chychrun: 74 GP, 24 G, 33 A, 57 PTS

Tom Wilson: 66 GP, 28 G, 28 A, 56 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (20-9-4, 2.66 GAA, .910 Sv %)

Washington  – Logan Thompson (27-21-6, 2.53 GAA, .909 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Will Monday's Lightning - Sabres game be for all the marbles in the Atlantic.

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -   Zach Metsa

Ex. Conor Timmins, Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)

Noah Ostlund (upper body, Mar.25; day-to-day(

 

Notes

Buffalo would clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11 with a win tonight or a regulation loss by Detroit. 

Buffalo could also clinch a playoff spot by earning a point in tonight’s game against Washington and a regulation loss by Ottawa against Minnesota or a Rangers win of any kind against Detroit.

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 23 of their last 28 contests (20-5-3), including a league-best 14 wins and 30 points since the Olympic break.

Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (35) and points (74). Buffalo’s 30 regulation wins in that span also lead the league.

Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.

Tage Thompson has tallied 55 points (25+30) in 47 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for third among all NHL skaters. Thompson has registered six points (2+4) in his last five games. Thompson needs seven more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th 

place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (32) and second in points (47) since Dec. 9. His 15 goals in that span rank tied for second among all NHL defensemen. Tonight’s game marks the 582nd of Dahlin’s career, tied with Jay McKee for the seventh-most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Peyton Krebs has posted a point in four consecutive games (2+2) and he would match the longest point streak of his career (five games; March 25 to April 1, 2025; 3+3) with a point tonight.

Jack Quinn has posted three points (1+2) in his last three games.

 

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