Sabres Hope To Keep Pace With Tampa Against The Predators

3/7/26 - 5:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 37-19-6 | - 80 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Nashville – 28-26-8 | - 64 points – 5th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.8% (17th)
Penalty Kill – 83.4% (3rd)
Nashville
Power Play – 22.8% (9th)
Penalty Kill - 80.3% (11th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 62 GP, 33 G, 32 A, 65 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 58 GP, 12 G, 41 A, 53 PTS
Alex Tuch: 61 GP, 25 G, 28 A, 53 PTS
Nashville
Ryan O’Reilly: 61 GP, 22 G, 37 A, 59 PTS
Filip Forsberg: 62 GP, 28 G, 25 A, 53 PTS
Steven Stamkos: 62 GP, 30 G, 19 A, 49 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (16-8-3, 2.63 GAA, .915 Sv %)
Nashville – Juuse Saros (22-18-6, 3.18 GAA, .892 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 14 contests (11-2-1), including wins in each of their last five games. It marks the first time Buffalo has registered three or more winning streaks of at least five games since it recorded winning streaks of five (twice), six, seven and eight games in 2005-06.Since Dec. 9, the Sabres ranked first among all NHL teams in wins (26), regulation wins (23) and points (54). Buffalo is tied for second among all NHL teams with 31 regulation wins this season.
Tage Thompson has recorded 44 points (21+23) in his last 37 games,
including 34 points (15+19) in his last 27 games.
Thompson is riding a nine-game point streak (5+4), and a point tonight would extend the longest point streak of his career to 10 games. A point tonight would give Thompson the longest point streak by a Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2022 (10 games; 8+9).
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 24 points (8+16) in his last 19 games, including five points (1+4) in his last three contests.
Ryan McLeod has recorded 22 points (5+17) in his last 22 games, including a point in back-to-back games.
Josh Norris has posted five points (3+2) in his last four games.
In his last seven games, Peyton Krebs has collected seven points (3+4).
Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in four consecutive games and he has five points (3+2) in that span.
Owen Power is riding a three-game point streak (2+2) and he would match the second-longest point streak of his career (thrice) with a point tonight.
Bowen Byram is one assist away from 100 in his NHL career.
Noah Ostlund has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and an
assist tonight would give him the longest assist streak of his career.