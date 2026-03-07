Sabres Hope To Keep Pace With Tampa Against The Predators

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 14 contests (11-2-1), including wins in each of their last five games. It marks the first time Buffalo has registered three or more winning streaks of at least five games since it recorded winning streaks of five (twice), six, seven and eight games in 2005-06.Since Dec. 9, the Sabres ranked first among all NHL teams in wins (26), regulation wins (23) and points (54). Buffalo is tied for second among all NHL teams with 31 regulation wins this season.