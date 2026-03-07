Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Sabres Hope To Keep Pace With Tampa Against The Predators cover image

Sabres Hope To Keep Pace With Tampa Against The Predators

Michael Augello
12h
Partner
248Members·3,451Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Buffalo Sabres - Nashville Predators Game Preview

3/7/26 - 5:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 37-19-6 | - 80  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Nashville  – 28-26-8 | - 64 points – 5th place in the Central Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 19.8% (17th)

Penalty Kill – 83.4% (3rd)

Nashville

Power Play – 22.8% (9th)

Penalty Kill - 80.3% (11th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 62 GP, 33 G, 32 A, 65 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 58 GP, 12 G, 41 A, 53 PTS

Alex Tuch: 61 GP, 25 G, 28 A, 53 PTS

Nashville

Ryan O’Reilly: 61 GP, 22 G, 37 A, 59 PTS

Filip Forsberg: 62 GP, 28 G, 25 A, 53 PTS

Steven Stamkos: 62 GP, 30 G, 19 A, 49 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (16-8-3, 2.63 GAA, .915 Sv %)

Nashville – Juuse Saros (22-18-6, 3.18 GAA, .892 Sv %)  

Sabres Acquire Schenn and Stanley from Winnipeg

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)

 

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 14 contests (11-2-1), including wins in each of their last five games. It marks the first time Buffalo has registered three or more winning streaks of at least five games since it recorded winning streaks of five (twice), six, seven and eight games in 2005-06.Since Dec. 9, the Sabres ranked first among all NHL teams in wins (26), regulation wins (23) and points (54). Buffalo is tied for second among all NHL teams with 31 regulation wins this season.

Tage Thompson has recorded 44 points (21+23) in his last 37 games, 

including 34 points (15+19) in his last 27 games.

Thompson is riding a nine-game point streak (5+4), and a point tonight would extend the longest point streak of his career to 10 games. A point tonight would give Thompson the longest point streak by a Sabres skater since Jeff Skinner from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2022 (10 games; 8+9).

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 24 points (8+16) in his last 19 games, including five points (1+4) in his last three contests.

Ryan McLeod has recorded 22 points (5+17) in his last 22 games, including a point in back-to-back games.

Josh Norris has posted five points (3+2) in his last four games.

In his last seven games, Peyton Krebs has collected seven points (3+4).

Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in four consecutive games and he has five points (3+2) in that span.

Owen Power is riding a three-game point streak (2+2) and he would match the second-longest point streak of his career (thrice) with a point tonight.

Bowen Byram is one assist away from 100 in his NHL career.

Noah Ostlund has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and an 

assist tonight would give him the longest assist streak of his career.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresNashville Predators
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
1