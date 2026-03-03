Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Sabres Hope To Keep Rolling Against Golden Knights cover image

Sabres Hope To Keep Rolling Against Golden Knights

Michael Augello
3h
Partner
247Members·3,435Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Buffalo Sabres - Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview

3/3/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 35-19-6 | - 76  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Vegas  – 28-18-14 | - 70 points – 1st place in the Pacific Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.0% (17th)

Penalty Kill – 82.8% (6th)

Vegas

Power Play – 25.6% (6th)

Penalty Kill - 80.6% (11th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 60 GP, 32 G, 31 A, 63 PTS

Alex Tuch: 59 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 56 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 PTS

Vegas

Jack Eichel: 52 GP, 21 G, 47 A, 68 PTS

Mark Stone: 43 GP, 21 G, 39 A, 60 PTS

Mitch Marner: 59 GP, 16 G, 43 A, 59 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (15-8-3, 2.65 GAA, .914 Sv %)

Vegas – Adin Hill (5-4-3, 3.47 GAA, .858 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Rasmus Dahlin - Norris contender?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Anton Wahlberg 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)

 

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 12 contests (9-2-1), including wins in each of their last three games.

A win tonight would give the Sabres their third winning streak of four or more games this season. Since Dec. 9 the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (24), regulation wins (21) and points (50).

Tage Thompson has recorded 42 points (20+22) in his last 35 games, 

including 32 points (14+18) in his last 25 games. Thompson is riding a seven-game point streak (4+3) and a point tonight would give him his longest point streak of the season. With a point tonight, he would match the longest point streak of his career (eight games; Oct. 12 to Nov. 1, 2024; 6+6).

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 22 points (8+14) in his last 17 games, 

including five points (1+4) in his last five.

Ryan McLeod has recorded 20 points (4+16) in his last 20 games, including 11 assists in his last 11 games.

In his last five games, Peyton Krebs has collected seven points (3+4).

Bowen Byram has registered an assist in four straight games, which is the longest assist streak of his career. Zach Benson has posted an assist in back-to-back games.

In his last four games, Josh Norris has registered four points (2+2), 

including at least one point in back-to-back games.

Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in two consecutive games and he has three points (2+1) in that span.

Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in five 

games and he has made 125 saves on 134 shots (.933) in that span.

Since Jan. 20, Alex Lyon has made 215 saves on 230 shots (.935) in seven games played.

 

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresVegas Golden Knights
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
2