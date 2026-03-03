Sabres Hope To Keep Rolling Against Golden Knights

3/3/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 35-19-6 | - 76 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Vegas – 28-18-14 | - 70 points – 1st place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.0% (17th)
Penalty Kill – 82.8% (6th)
Vegas
Power Play – 25.6% (6th)
Penalty Kill - 80.6% (11th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 60 GP, 32 G, 31 A, 63 PTS
Alex Tuch: 59 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 56 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 PTS
Vegas
Jack Eichel: 52 GP, 21 G, 47 A, 68 PTS
Mark Stone: 43 GP, 21 G, 39 A, 60 PTS
Mitch Marner: 59 GP, 16 G, 43 A, 59 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (15-8-3, 2.65 GAA, .914 Sv %)
Vegas – Adin Hill (5-4-3, 3.47 GAA, .858 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Anton Wahlberg
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 12 contests (9-2-1), including wins in each of their last three games.
A win tonight would give the Sabres their third winning streak of four or more games this season. Since Dec. 9 the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (24), regulation wins (21) and points (50).
Tage Thompson has recorded 42 points (20+22) in his last 35 games,
including 32 points (14+18) in his last 25 games. Thompson is riding a seven-game point streak (4+3) and a point tonight would give him his longest point streak of the season. With a point tonight, he would match the longest point streak of his career (eight games; Oct. 12 to Nov. 1, 2024; 6+6).
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 22 points (8+14) in his last 17 games,
including five points (1+4) in his last five.
Ryan McLeod has recorded 20 points (4+16) in his last 20 games, including 11 assists in his last 11 games.
In his last five games, Peyton Krebs has collected seven points (3+4).
Bowen Byram has registered an assist in four straight games, which is the longest assist streak of his career. Zach Benson has posted an assist in back-to-back games.
In his last four games, Josh Norris has registered four points (2+2),
including at least one point in back-to-back games.
Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in two consecutive games and he has three points (2+1) in that span.
Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in five
games and he has made 125 saves on 134 shots (.933) in that span.
Since Jan. 20, Alex Lyon has made 215 saves on 230 shots (.935) in seven games played.