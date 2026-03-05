Sabres Hope To Keep Rolling Against The Penguins

It would mark the first time Buffalo has registered three or more winning streaks of at least five games since they recorded winning streaks of five (twice), six, seven and eight games in 2005-06. The Sabres would match the longest road point streak in franchise history (10 games) with a point tonight. Buffalo also tallied 10-game road point streaks from Dec. 10, 1983 to Jan. 23, 1984 and Oct. 4 to Nov. 13, 2006.