Sabres Hope To Keep Winning On The Road Against Panthers

The Sabres have earned at least one point in eight of their last 10 contests (7-2-1), including at least one point in every road contest in that span. A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its longest road point streak of the season (eight games). • It would mark the first road point streak of eight or more games by a Sabres team since the 2006-07 Sabres earned 10 consecutive road wins to begin the season from Oct. 4 to Nov. 13, 2006.