Sabres Hope To Keep Winning On The Road Against Panthers

2/27/26 - 7:00pm at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL
Buffalo – 33-19-6 | - 72 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division
Florida – 30-25-3 | - 63 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.8% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 82.7% (6th)
Florida
Power Play – 19.2% (20th)
Penalty Kill - 82.4% (8th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 58 GP, 31 G, 30 A, 61 PTS
Alex Tuch: 57 GP, 22 G, 26 A, 48 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 54 GP, 11 G, 37 A, 48 PTS
Florida
Sam Reinhart: 58 GP, 27 G, 29 A, 56 PTS
Brad Marchand: 47 GP, 27 G, 25 A, 52 PTS
Sam Bennett: 58 GP, 19 G, 24 A, 43 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (14-8-3, 2.72 GAA, .913 Sv %)
Florida – Daniil Tarasov (8-8-2, 2.83 GAA, .899 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Anton Wahlberg
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in eight of their last 10 contests (7-2-1), including at least one point in every road contest in that span. A point in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its longest road point streak of the season (eight games). • It would mark the first road point streak of eight or more games by a Sabres team since the 2006-07 Sabres earned 10 consecutive road wins to begin the season from Oct. 4 to Nov. 13, 2006.
Since Dec. 9, the Sabres are tied with Tampa Bay for first among all NHL teams in wins (22) and points (46) entering play on Thursday. Buffalo’s 19 regulation wins in that span are three more than the next-closest teams (Colorado, Tampa Bay) entering play on Thursday. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.
Owen Power is expected to play in his 300th NHL game tonight.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 19 points (7+12) in his last 15 games, including five assists in his last five contests.
Ryan McLeod has recorded 19 points (4+15) in his last 18 games, including 10 assists in his last nine games.
Tage Thompson has recorded 40 points (19+21) in his last 33 games, including 30 points (13+17) in his last 23 games. Thompson is riding a five-game point streak (3+3) and a point tonight would mark his fourth point streak of six or more games this season.
In his last four games, Peyton Krebs has collected five points (2+3).
Bowen Byram has registered an assist in back-to-back games and he would match the longest assist streak of the season (Dec. 21 to 27; 2+3) with an assist tonight.