Sabres Hope To Put More Distance Between Themselves And Their Struggling Rival

1/27/26 - 7:00pm at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, ON
Buffalo – 29-17-5 | - 63 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division
Toronto – 24-19-9 | - 57 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 18.8% (21st)
Penalty Kill – 83.6% (6th)
Toronto
Power Play – 17.2% (25th)
Penalty Kill - 83.7% (4th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 51 GP, 27 G, 26 A, 53 PTS
Alex Tuch: 50 GP, 18 G, 24 A, 42 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 47 GP, 8 G, 29 A, 37 PTS
Toronto
William Nylander: 37 GP, 17 G, 31 A, 48 PTS
John Tavares: 52 GP, 19 G, 25 A, 44 PTS
Matthew Knies: 49 GP, 12 G, 31 A, 43 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (12-6-3, 2.70 GAA, .911 Sv %)
Toronto – Joseph Woll (11-6-4, 2.81 GAA, .913 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius
Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Zac Jones
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Jacob Bryson (upper-body, Jan 22, week-to-week, injured reserve)
Notes
With a win tonight, Buffalo would have 19 wins in a 23-game span for the first time in franchise history. The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 19 of their last 22 games (18-3-1), including wins in each of their last three games. Their 18 wins and 37 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among all NHL teams.
The Sabres have allowed just 2.36 goals per game in that span, the fewest among all NHL teams. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 37 or more points in a 22-game span since the team went 18-3-1 from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22, 2006.
Buffalo has won 11 of its last 13 road games dating back to Dec. 9, outscoring opponents 45-26 in that span.
Alex Lyon is riding a nine-game winning streak and he would earn the longest winning streak by a Sabres goaltender all-time with a win today.
Rasmus Dahlin is three points away from becoming the second Sabres defenseman all-time to reach 400 points with Buffalo. Dahlin has recorded eight points (4+4) in his last eight games.
Tage Thompson is expected to play in his 500th NHL game tonight. Thompson has recorded 32 points (15+17) in his last 26 games, including 22 points (9+13) in his last 16 games.
Noah Ostlund has three points (2+1) in his last three games.
Jason Zucker has collected seven points (3+4) in his last six games,
including at least one goal in back-to-back contests.
Mattias Samuelsson has posted at least one assist in three straight
games and he has recorded four assists in that span.
Peyton Krebs is riding a three-game point streak (2+2) and he has
recorded five points (3+2) in his last five games.
Konsta Helenius has tallied four points (1+3) in his last three games.