Sabres Hope To Put More Distance Between Themselves And Their Struggling Rival

Buffalo Sabres - Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview

1/27/26 - 7:00pm at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, ON

Buffalo – 29-17-5 | - 63  points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division

Toronto  – 24-19-9 | - 57 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 18.8% (21st)

Penalty Kill – 83.6% (6th)

Toronto

Power Play – 17.2% (25th)

Penalty Kill - 83.7% (4th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 51 GP, 27 G, 26 A, 53 PTS

Alex Tuch: 50 GP, 18 G, 24 A, 42 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 47 GP, 8 G, 29 A, 37 PTS

Toronto

William Nylander: 37 GP, 17 G, 31 A, 48 PTS

John Tavares: 52 GP, 19 G, 25 A, 44 PTS

Matthew Knies: 49 GP, 12 G, 31 A, 43 PTS

 

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (12-6-3, 2.70 GAA, .911 Sv %)

Toronto –  Joseph Woll (11-6-4, 2.81 GAA, .913 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius 

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)

Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)

Jacob Bryson (upper-body, Jan 22, week-to-week, injured reserve)

 

Notes

With a win tonight, Buffalo would have 19 wins in a 23-game span for the first time in franchise history. The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 19 of their last 22 games (18-3-1), including wins in each of their last three games. Their 18 wins and 37 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among all NHL teams.

The Sabres have allowed just 2.36 goals per game in that span, the fewest among all NHL teams. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 37 or more points in a 22-game span since the team went 18-3-1 from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22, 2006.

Buffalo has won 11 of its last 13 road games dating back to Dec. 9, outscoring opponents 45-26 in that span.

Alex Lyon is riding a nine-game winning streak and he would earn the longest winning streak by a Sabres goaltender all-time with a win today. 

Rasmus Dahlin is three points away from becoming the second Sabres defenseman all-time to reach 400 points with Buffalo. Dahlin has recorded eight points (4+4) in his last eight games.

Tage Thompson is expected to play in his 500th NHL game tonight. Thompson has recorded 32 points (15+17) in his last 26 games, including 22 points (9+13) in his last 16 games.

Noah Ostlund has three points (2+1) in his last three games.

Jason Zucker has collected seven points (3+4) in his last six games, 

including at least one goal in back-to-back contests.

Mattias Samuelsson has posted at least one assist in three straight 

games and he has recorded four assists in that span.

Peyton Krebs is riding a three-game point streak (2+2) and he has 

recorded five points (3+2) in his last five games.

Konsta Helenius has tallied four points (1+3) in his last three games.

