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Sabres Hope To Stay In The Race For First Place In Rematch With Lightning

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview

4/6/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 46-23-8 | - 100  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay  – 48-22-6 | - 102 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.8% (15th)

Penalty Kill – 82.1% (5th)

Tampa Bay

Power Play – 21.7% (14th)

Penalty Kill - 82.3% (4th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 77 GP, 38 G, 40 A, 78 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 73 GP, 18 G, 51 A, 69 PTS

Alex Tuch: 74 GP, 29 G, 32 A, 61 PTS

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov: 70 GP, 42 G, 83 A, 125 PTS

Jake Guentzel: 76 GP, 36 G, 48 A, 84 PTS

Brandon Hagel: 69 GP, 35 G, 38 A, 73 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (19-9-3, 2.57 GAA, .910 Sv %)

Tampa Bay  – Andrei Vasilevskiy (37-13-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres - Lightning looks to be critical to Buffalo's hopes for home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -   Zach Metsa

Ex. Conor Timmins, Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)

Noah Ostlund (upper body, Mar.25; day-to-day(

Notes

On April 4, Buffalo clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. The Sabres have earned at least one point in 23 of their last 29 contests (20-6-3), including a league-best 14 wins and 30 points since the Olympic break.

Buffalo is on pace to record 106 points in 2025-26, which would be the 

most points in a single season by the Sabres since 2006-07 (113). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (35) and points (74). Buffalo’s 30 regulation wins in that span also lead the league. Buffalo has a team save percentage of .909, the best mark of any NHL team in that span.

Tage Thompson has tallied 55 points (25+30) in 47 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for fourth among all NHL skaters. Thompson has registered six points (2+4) in his last six games. Thompson’s 211 goals scored as a member of the Sabres place him tied with Alexander Mogilny for 12th place on Buffalo’s all-time list. Thompson needs seven more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (33) and second in points (49) since Dec. 9. His 16 goals in that span rank tied for second among all NHL defensemen. Tonight’s game marks the 583rd of Dahlin’s career, which moves him into sole possession of the seventh-most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Josh Norris has registered three assists in his last three games.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

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