Sabres Hope To Stay In The Race For First Place In Rematch With Lightning

Buffalo Sabres - Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview
4/6/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 46-23-8 | - 100 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Tampa Bay – 48-22-6 | - 102 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.8% (15th)
Penalty Kill – 82.1% (5th)
Tampa Bay
Power Play – 21.7% (14th)
Penalty Kill - 82.3% (4th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 77 GP, 38 G, 40 A, 78 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 73 GP, 18 G, 51 A, 69 PTS
Alex Tuch: 74 GP, 29 G, 32 A, 61 PTS
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov: 70 GP, 42 G, 83 A, 125 PTS
Jake Guentzel: 76 GP, 36 G, 48 A, 84 PTS
Brandon Hagel: 69 GP, 35 G, 38 A, 73 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (19-9-3, 2.57 GAA, .910 Sv %)
Tampa Bay – Andrei Vasilevskiy (37-13-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Conor Timmins, Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)
Noah Ostlund (upper body, Mar.25; day-to-day(
Notes
On April 4, Buffalo clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. The Sabres have earned at least one point in 23 of their last 29 contests (20-6-3), including a league-best 14 wins and 30 points since the Olympic break.
Buffalo is on pace to record 106 points in 2025-26, which would be the
most points in a single season by the Sabres since 2006-07 (113). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (35) and points (74). Buffalo’s 30 regulation wins in that span also lead the league. Buffalo has a team save percentage of .909, the best mark of any NHL team in that span.
Tage Thompson has tallied 55 points (25+30) in 47 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for fourth among all NHL skaters. Thompson has registered six points (2+4) in his last six games. Thompson’s 211 goals scored as a member of the Sabres place him tied with Alexander Mogilny for 12th place on Buffalo’s all-time list. Thompson needs seven more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.
Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (33) and second in points (49) since Dec. 9. His 16 goals in that span rank tied for second among all NHL defensemen. Tonight’s game marks the 583rd of Dahlin’s career, which moves him into sole possession of the seventh-most by a defenseman in franchise history.
Josh Norris has registered three assists in his last three games.