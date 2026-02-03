Sabres Hope To Sweep Florida With A Win Over First-Place Tampa Bay

With his two assists last night, Rasmus Dahlin (312 assists) surpassed Don Luce and gained sole possession of seventh place all-time in franchise history. Dahlin has recorded 17 points (7+10) in his last 12 games, including at least one point in five straight games. Dahlin has notched 10 points (3+7) in 10 career games in Tampa, including multi-point efforts in four of his last five road games against the Lightning.