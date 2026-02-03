Sabres Hope To Sweep Florida With A Win Over First-Place Tampa Bay

2/3/26 - 7:30pm at Benchmark International Arena, in Tampa, FL
Buffalo – 32-18-5 | - 69 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Tampa Bay – 35-14-4 | - 74 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.9% (18th)
Penalty Kill – 82.6% (8th)
Tampa Bay
Power Play – 22.0% (12th)
Penalty Kill - 84.2% (3rd)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 55 GP, 29 G, 28 A, 57 PTS
Alex Tuch: 54 GP, 22 G, 26 A, 48 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 51 GP, 11 G, 35 A, 46 PTS
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov: 49 GP, 28 G, 58 A, 86 PTS
Jake Guentzel: 53 GP, 24 G, 33 A, 57 PTS
Brandon Hagel: 48 GP, 26 G, 26 A, 52 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (7-4-0, 3.05 GAA, .898 Sv %)
Tampa Bay – Andrei Vasilevskiy (25-7-3, 2.12 GAA, .919 Sv%)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Doan - Peyton Krebs - Noah Ostlund
Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Jordan Greenway, Konsta Helenius
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower-body, Jan 27, day-to-day)
Notes
With a win tonight, Buffalo would have 22 wins in a 27-game span for the first time in franchise history.
The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 22 of their last 26 games (21-4-1), including wins in five of their last six games. Their 21 wins and 43 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among
all NHL teams. This stretch marked the second time Buffalo had recorded 43 or more points in a 26-game span, and the first time since Oct. 17 to Dec. 8, 1974 (20-2-4).
With a win tonight, the Sabres would have earned 45 or more points in a 27-game stretch for the first time in franchise history.
Mattias Samuelsson has recorded nine points (1+8) in his last nine games.
In his last 13 contests, Jack Quinn has recorded 13 points (5+8).
Ryan McLeod has recorded 17 points (4+13) in his last 15 games.
Alex Tuch has recorded at least one point in five straight games and he has tallied seven points (5+2).
With his two assists last night, Rasmus Dahlin (312 assists) surpassed Don Luce and gained sole possession of seventh place all-time in franchise history. Dahlin has recorded 17 points (7+10) in his last 12 games, including at least one point in five straight games. Dahlin has notched 10 points (3+7) in 10 career games in Tampa, including multi-point efforts in four of his last five road games against the Lightning.
Tage Thompson has recorded 36 points (17+19) in his last 30 games,
including 26 points (11+15) in his last 20 games. Thompson has 16 points (10+6) in 17 career games against the Lightning, including seven points (5+2) in his last six games in Tampa