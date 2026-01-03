    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Sweep Road Swing In Columbus

    Michael Augello
    Jan 3, 2026, 15:50
    Jan 3, 2026, 15:50
    Updated at: Jan 3, 2026, 15:50

    Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

    1/3/26 - 3:00pm at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

    Buffalo – 21-14-4 | - 44  points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

    Columbus  – 17-16-6 | - 40 points – 8th place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 18.8% (18th)

    Penalty Kill – 85.0% (2nd)

    Columbus

    Power Play – 18.6% (19th)

    Penalty Kill - 75.0% (29th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 39 GP, 20 G, 17 A, 37 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 38 GP, 12 G, 20 A, 32 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 35 GP, 4 G, 24 A, 28 PTS

    Columbus

    Zach Werenski: 35 GP, 14 G, 26 A, 40 PTS

    Kirill Marchenko: 35 GP, 14 G, 17 A, 31 PTS

    Dmitri Voronkov: 39 GP, 13 G, 12 A, 25 PTS

    Starting Goalies(projected)

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (7-5-1, 2.46 GAA, .903 Sv %)

    Columbus –  Jet Greaves (11-10-5, 2.62 GAA, .909 Sv%)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

    Forwards

    Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan 

    Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

    Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn  - Tyson Kozak

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Jason Zucker (upper body/lower body, Dec. 9; injured reserve)

    Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body) 

    Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

     

    Notes

    The Sabres are riding a 10-game winning streak and a win tonight would give them the longest winning streak in franchise history. Buffalo’s current 10-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NHL and it is tied for the longest streak by a team this season.  A win tonight would give Buffalo the longest winning streak of 2025-26 and it would mark the 24th instance of an NHL team recording 11 or more consecutive victories since 1999. 

    The Sabres have earned seven consecutive wins on the road, the fourth-longest road winning streak in franchise history. Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, 2005 (nine games), Oct. 4 to Nov. 13, 2006 (10 games) and Dec. 10, 1983 to Jan. 23, 1984 (10 games) are the only instances in which Buffalo has tallied a longer road winning streak. Buffalo has allowed two or fewer goals in six consecutive games, the longest such streak by a Sabres team since Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, 2009 (six games). If the Sabres allow two or fewer goals in tonight’s game, it will mark the longest such streak by a Sabres team since Jan. 10 to 24, 2003 (seven games). 

    The Sabres have allowed two or fewer goals in seven or more consecutive games nine times in franchise history. 

    Tage Thompson has recorded 16 points (8+8) in his last 14 games, including six points (2+4) in his last five games. 

    In his last five games, Bowen Byram has registered seven points (3+4). 

    Rasmus Dahlin (3+9) and Josh Norris (5+7) have each collected 12 points in their last 12 games. 

    Mattias Samuelsson has posted seven points (1+6) in his last seven games. 

    Peyton Krebs has recorded three points (2+1) in his last three games. 

    Noah Ostlund has tallied four points (2+2) in his last four games and he has posted at least one point in back-to-back contests. A point tonight would give Ostlund the first three-game point streak of his career. 

    Alex Tuch has collected one point in back-to-back games (1+1). 

