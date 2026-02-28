Sabres Hope To Sweep Road Trip, As They Face Tampa Bay

2/28/26 - 7:00 pm at Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL
Buffalo – 34-19-6 | - 74 points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Tampa Bay – 38-15-4 | - 80 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.0% (15th)
Penalty Kill – 82.5% (7th)
Tampa Bay
Power Play – 22.2% (T-10th)
Penalty Kill - 83.1% (5th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 59 GP, 31 G, 31 A, 62 PTS
Alex Tuch: 58 GP, 23 G, 27 A, 50 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 55 GP, 11 G, 37 A, 48 PTS
Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov: 53 GP, 31 G, 64 A, 95 PTS
Jake Guentzel: 57 GP, 26 G, 37 A, 63 PTS
Brandon Hagel: 52 GP, 28 G, 27 A, 55 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (12-7-2, 2.65 GAA, .905 Sv %)
Tampa Bay – Andrei Vasilevskiy (28-7-3, 2.11 GAA, .919 Sv %)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Anton Wahlberg
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in nine of their last 11 contests (8-2-1), including at least one point in every road contest in that span.
A point in tonight’s game would extend Buffalo’s longest road point streak of the season to nine games.
The team’s current eight-game road point streak is the first road point
streak of eight or more games by a Sabres team since the 2006-07 Sabres earned 10 consecutive road wins to begin the season from Oct. 4 to Nov.13, 2006.
A point tonight would mark the fourth time in franchise history that the
Sabres have registered a road point streak of nine or more games.
Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (23),
regulation wins (20) and points (48) in that span.
Tage Thompson has recorded 41 points (19+22) in his last 34 games, including 31 points (13+18) in his last 24 games. Thompson is riding a six-game point streak (3+3) and a point tonight would mark his third seven-game point streak of 2025-26.
Ryan McLeod has recorded 20 points (4+16) in his last 19 games, including 11 assists in his last 10 games.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 19 points (7+12) in his last 16 games.
In his last five games, Peyton Krebs has collected six points (3+3),
including a goal in back-to-back contests.
Bowen Byram has registered an assist in three straight games and he
would earn the longest assist streak of his career with an assist tonight.