Sabres Hope To Sweep Road Trip, As They Face Tampa Bay

Buffalo Sabres - Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview

2/28/26 - 7:00 pm at Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

Buffalo – 34-19-6 | - 74  points – 2nd place in the Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay  – 38-15-4 | - 80 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.0% (15th)

Penalty Kill – 82.5% (7th)

Tampa Bay

Power Play – 22.2% (T-10th)

Penalty Kill - 83.1% (5th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 59 GP, 31 G, 31 A, 62 PTS

Alex Tuch: 58 GP, 23 G, 27 A, 50 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 55 GP, 11 G, 37 A, 48 PTS

Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov: 53 GP, 31 G, 64 A, 95 PTS

Jake Guentzel: 57 GP, 26 G, 37 A, 63 PTS

Brandon Hagel: 52 GP, 28 G, 27 A, 55 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (12-7-2, 2.65 GAA, .905 Sv %)

Tampa Bay – Andrei Vasilevskiy (28-7-3, 2.11 GAA, .919 Sv %) 

 

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Anton Wahlberg

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Zach Metsa -. Michael Kesselring

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Zach Benson (upper-body, Feb 3, day-to-day)

 

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in nine of their last 11 contests (8-2-1), including at least one point in every road contest in that span.

A point in tonight’s game would extend Buffalo’s longest road point streak of the season to nine games.

The team’s current eight-game road point streak is the first road point 

streak of eight or more games by a Sabres team since the 2006-07 Sabres earned 10 consecutive road wins to begin the season from Oct. 4 to Nov.13, 2006.

A point tonight would mark the fourth time in franchise history that the 

Sabres have registered a road point streak of nine or more games.

Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (23), 

regulation wins (20) and points (48) in that span. 

Tage Thompson has recorded 41 points (19+22) in his last 34 games, including 31 points (13+18) in his last 24 games. Thompson is riding a six-game point streak (3+3) and a point tonight would mark his third seven-game point streak of 2025-26.

Ryan McLeod has recorded 20 points (4+16) in his last 19 games, including 11 assists in his last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 19 points (7+12) in his last 16 games.

In his last five games, Peyton Krebs has collected six points (3+3), 

including a goal in back-to-back contests.

Bowen Byram has registered an assist in three straight games and he 

would earn the longest assist streak of his career with an assist tonight.

