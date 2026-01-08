Sabres Hope To Take Advantage Of Wounded Rangers

1/8/26 - 7:00pm at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Buffalo – 22-15-4 | - 48 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

NY Rangers – 20-18-6 | - 46 points – 7th place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.9% (21st)

Penalty Kill – 84.8% (2nd)

NY Rangers

Power Play – 22.2% (12th)

Penalty Kill - 80.5% (15th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 41 GP, 21 G, 17 A, 38 PTS

Alex Tuch: 40 GP, 13 G, 21 A, 34 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 37 GP, 4 G, 24 A, 28 PTS

NY Rangers

Artemi Panarin: 43 GP, 16 G, 30 A, 46 PTS

Mika Zibanejad: 43 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 PTS

Adam Fox: 30 GP, 4 G, 24 A, 28 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Colten Ellis (4-3-0, 3.25 GAA, .895 Sv %)

NY Rangers – Jonathan Quick (3-6-2, 2.23 GAA, .919 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa

Zac Jones

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Michael Kessering (lower body, Dec 31)

Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body, Dec 31)

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have emerged victorious in 11 of their last 12 games.

A win tonight would mark the fourth time in franchise history that Buffalo has registered 12 or more wins in any 13-game span. The Sabres have earned at least one point in five consecutive road games against the Rangers (3-0-2).

Tage Thompson has recorded 17 points (9+8) in his last 16 games,

including seven points (3+4) in his last seven games.

In his last seven games, Bowen Byram has registered nine points (3+6). Byram’s nine points are the most he has ever recorded in any seven-game span in his career. Byram has collected multiple points three times in his last six games.

Josh Norris has collected 14 points (5+9) in his last 14 games, including one assist in back-to-back games.

Owen Power is riding a three-game assist streak and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (twice) with an assist tonight.

Josh Doan is riding a three-game goal streak, the longest such streak of his career and a point in tonight’s game would give Doan the longest point streak of his career.

Mattias Samuelsson has posted six points (1+5) in his last six games.

Alex Tuch has four points (2+2) in his last four games.

