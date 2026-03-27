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Sabres Hoping To Bounce Back Against Desperate Detroit

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

3/27/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 44-20-8 | - 96  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Detroit – 38-25-8 | - 84 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 21.0% (16th)

Penalty Kill – 82.1% (5th)

Detroit

Power Play – 21.8% (14th)

Penalty Kill - 77.8% (24th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 72 GP, 36 G, 38 A, 74 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 68 GP, 15 G, 50 A, 65 PTS

Alex Tuch: 69 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS

Detroit

Alex DeBrincat: 71 GP, 35 G, 39 A, 74 PTS

Lucas Raymond: 69 GP, 22 G, 47 A, 69 PTS

Dylan Larkin: 64 GP, 29 G, 27 A, 56 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (20-8-4, 2.61 GAA, .912 Sv %)

Detroit  – John Gibson (26-17-3, 2.55 GAA, .906 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Lindy Ruff - Jack Adams candidate?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

Noah Ostlund  - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -  Conor Timmins

Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 21 of their last 24 contests (18-3-3), including points in each of their last six games. A point tonight would give Buffalo its fourth point streak of seven or more games this season. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (33) and points (70). 

Buffalo’s 29 regulation wins in that span also lead the league. Ottawa and Colorado are the next-closest team in that category (23 regulation wins). Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.

Tage Thompson has tallied 51 points (23+28) in 43 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span ranks second among all NHL skaters. Thompson needs nine more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.Thompson is one point away from reaching 400 in his NHL career.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 36 points (11+25) in his last 29 games, including 17 points (4+13) in his last 13 contests. Dahlin is expected to play in his 578th game tonight, which will give him sole possession of eighth place on Buffalo’s alltime list for games played by defensemen.

Sam Carrick’s five goals through 10 games are the most by a Sabres skater to begin a stint with the team since Victor Olofsson (March 28 to Oct. 7, 2019; six goals).

Zach Benson has seven points (3+4) in his last six games. Benson is riding a four-game point streak (3+3) and a point tonight would mark the longest point streak of his career.

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