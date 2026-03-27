Sabres Hoping To Bounce Back Against Desperate Detroit

3/27/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 44-20-8 | - 96 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Detroit – 38-25-8 | - 84 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 21.0% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 82.1% (5th)
Detroit
Power Play – 21.8% (14th)
Penalty Kill - 77.8% (24th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 72 GP, 36 G, 38 A, 74 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 68 GP, 15 G, 50 A, 65 PTS
Alex Tuch: 69 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS
Detroit
Alex DeBrincat: 71 GP, 35 G, 39 A, 74 PTS
Lucas Raymond: 69 GP, 22 G, 47 A, 69 PTS
Dylan Larkin: 64 GP, 29 G, 27 A, 56 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (20-8-4, 2.61 GAA, .912 Sv %)
Detroit – John Gibson (26-17-3, 2.55 GAA, .906 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins
Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 21 of their last 24 contests (18-3-3), including points in each of their last six games. A point tonight would give Buffalo its fourth point streak of seven or more games this season. Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (33) and points (70).
Buffalo’s 29 regulation wins in that span also lead the league. Ottawa and Colorado are the next-closest team in that category (23 regulation wins). Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.
Tage Thompson has tallied 51 points (23+28) in 43 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span ranks second among all NHL skaters. Thompson needs nine more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.Thompson is one point away from reaching 400 in his NHL career.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 36 points (11+25) in his last 29 games, including 17 points (4+13) in his last 13 contests. Dahlin is expected to play in his 578th game tonight, which will give him sole possession of eighth place on Buffalo’s alltime list for games played by defensemen.
Sam Carrick’s five goals through 10 games are the most by a Sabres skater to begin a stint with the team since Victor Olofsson (March 28 to Oct. 7, 2019; six goals).
Zach Benson has seven points (3+4) in his last six games. Benson is riding a four-game point streak (3+3) and a point tonight would mark the longest point streak of his career.