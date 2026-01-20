Logo
Sabres Hoping To Get Back On Winning Track In Music City cover image

Sabres Hoping To Get Back On Winning Track In Music City

Michael Augello
41m
Buffalo Sabres - Nashville Predators Game Preview

1/20/26 - 8:00pm at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Buffalo – 26-17-5 | - 57  points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division

Nashville  – 23-21-4 | - 50 points – 5th place in the Central Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 19.4% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 82.6% (7th)

Nashville

Power Play – 20.3% (16th)

Penalty Kill - 80.1% (13th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 48 GP, 25 G, 25 A, 50 PTS

Alex Tuch: 47 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 44 GP, 7 G, 28 A, 35 PTS

Nashville

Ryan O’Reilly: 48 GP, 16 G, 28 A, 44 PTS

Filip Forsberg: 48 GP, 18 G, 18 A, 36 PTS

Luke Evangelista: 47 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (10-6-3, 2.82 GAA, .906 Sv %)

Nashville –  Juuse Saros (19-15-3, 2.94 GAA, .898 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch 

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

Jordan Greenway - Konsta Helenius - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Owen Power- Zach Metsa

Jacob Bryson 

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)

Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)

 

Notes

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 16 of their last 19 games (15-3-1). Buffalo has won eight of its last 10 road games dating back to Dec. 9. The Sabres have gone 5-for-15 (33.3 percent) on the power play in the last four games.

Rasmus Dahlin (305 assists) ranks eighth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and needs five assists to move into a tie with Don Luce (310 assists with Buffalo) for seventh place. Dahlin is riding a five-game point streak (3+3) and a point today would mark his longest point streak since Jan. 28 to Feb. 22, 2025 (six games; 3+9).

Tage Thompson has recorded 29 points (13+16) in his last 23 games, 

including 19 points (7+12) in his last 13 games. Thompson has nine points (3+6) in his last five games.

In his last six contests, Jack Quinn has recorded six points (4+2). Quinn has tallied at least one point in back-toback games and a point tonight would give him his third three-game point streak of the season.

Jason Zucker has collected at least one assist in three straight games. Zucker is expected to play in his 800th NHL game tonight.

Alex Tuch has eight points (5+3) in his last eight games.

Ryan McLeod has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last eight games.

Josh Doan has registered 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games.

