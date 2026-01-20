Sabres Hoping To Get Back On Winning Track In Music City

1/20/26 - 8:00pm at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Buffalo – 26-17-5 | - 57 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division
Nashville – 23-21-4 | - 50 points – 5th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.4% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 82.6% (7th)
Nashville
Power Play – 20.3% (16th)
Penalty Kill - 80.1% (13th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 48 GP, 25 G, 25 A, 50 PTS
Alex Tuch: 47 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 44 GP, 7 G, 28 A, 35 PTS
Nashville
Ryan O’Reilly: 48 GP, 16 G, 28 A, 44 PTS
Filip Forsberg: 48 GP, 18 G, 18 A, 36 PTS
Luke Evangelista: 47 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (10-6-3, 2.82 GAA, .906 Sv %)
Nashville – Juuse Saros (19-15-3, 2.94 GAA, .898 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Konsta Helenius - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power- Zach Metsa
Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Notes
The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 16 of their last 19 games (15-3-1). Buffalo has won eight of its last 10 road games dating back to Dec. 9. The Sabres have gone 5-for-15 (33.3 percent) on the power play in the last four games.
Rasmus Dahlin (305 assists) ranks eighth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and needs five assists to move into a tie with Don Luce (310 assists with Buffalo) for seventh place. Dahlin is riding a five-game point streak (3+3) and a point today would mark his longest point streak since Jan. 28 to Feb. 22, 2025 (six games; 3+9).
Tage Thompson has recorded 29 points (13+16) in his last 23 games,
including 19 points (7+12) in his last 13 games. Thompson has nine points (3+6) in his last five games.
In his last six contests, Jack Quinn has recorded six points (4+2). Quinn has tallied at least one point in back-toback games and a point tonight would give him his third three-game point streak of the season.
Jason Zucker has collected at least one assist in three straight games. Zucker is expected to play in his 800th NHL game tonight.
Alex Tuch has eight points (5+3) in his last eight games.
Ryan McLeod has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last eight games.
Josh Doan has registered 10 points (5+5) in his last 10 games.