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Sabres Hoping To Maintain Their First Place Lead

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview

3/25/26 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 44-20-7 | - 95  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Boston – 39-24-8 | - 86 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.4% (16th)

Penalty Kill – 81.9% (6th)

Boston

Power Play – 23.7% (8th)

Penalty Kill - 77.3% (25th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 71 GP, 36 G, 36 A, 72 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 67 GP, 15 G, 50 A, 65 PTS

Alex Tuch: 68 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS

Boston

David Pastrnak: 66 GP, 28 G, 59 A, 87 PTS

Morgan Geekie: 70 GP, 34 G, 28 A, 62 PTS

Charlie McAvoy: 59 GP, 10 G, 44 A, 54 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .911 Sv %)

Boston  – Joonas Korpisalo (11-9-4, 3.30 GAA, .891 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Lindy Ruff - Jack Adams favorite?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

Noah Ostlund  - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -  Zach Metsa

Ex. Luke Schenn, Conor Timmins, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have 33 wins in their last 42 games, tied for the 11th-most wins by an NHL team all-time in any 42-game span. The Sabres have earned at least one point in 20 of their last 23 contests (18-3-2), including wins in 12 of their last 14 games.

Tage Thompson has tallied 49 points (23+26) in 42 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span rank second among all NHL skaters. Thompson’s 209 goals scored as a member of the Sabres rank 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, two goals behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 36 points (11+25) in his last 28 games, 

including 17 points (4+13) in his last 12 contests. Dahlin has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games (2+3). A point tonight would mark his sixth point streak of four or more games this season.

 Sam Carrick has collected three points (3+0) in his last three games. His five goals through nine games are the most by a Sabres skater to begin a stint with the team since Victor Olofsson (March 28 to Oct. 7, 2019; five goals).

Zach Benson has six points (2+4) in his last five games. Benson is riding a three-game point streak (2+3) and he would match the longest point streak of his career (four games; Jan. 10 to 15, 2026; 1+4) with a point tonight. Benson has notched multiple points in back-to-back games and a multi-point performance tonight would make him (20 years, 317) the youngest Sabres skater to do so in three or more consecutive games since Pierre Turgeon from March 8 to 16, 1990 (four games; 2+7; 20 years, 200 days).

Alex Tuch has 11 points (7+4) in his last 11 games.

Beck Malenstyn has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and an 

assist tonight would mark the longest such streak of his career.

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