Sabres Hoping To Maintain Their First Place Lead

3/25/26 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 44-20-7 | - 95 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Boston – 39-24-8 | - 86 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.4% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 81.9% (6th)
Boston
Power Play – 23.7% (8th)
Penalty Kill - 77.3% (25th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 71 GP, 36 G, 36 A, 72 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 67 GP, 15 G, 50 A, 65 PTS
Alex Tuch: 68 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS
Boston
David Pastrnak: 66 GP, 28 G, 59 A, 87 PTS
Morgan Geekie: 70 GP, 34 G, 28 A, 62 PTS
Charlie McAvoy: 59 GP, 10 G, 44 A, 54 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .911 Sv %)
Boston – Joonas Korpisalo (11-9-4, 3.30 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Luke Schenn, Conor Timmins, Michael Kesselring
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have 33 wins in their last 42 games, tied for the 11th-most wins by an NHL team all-time in any 42-game span. The Sabres have earned at least one point in 20 of their last 23 contests (18-3-2), including wins in 12 of their last 14 games.
Tage Thompson has tallied 49 points (23+26) in 42 games since Dec. 9 and his 21 even-strength goals in that span rank second among all NHL skaters. Thompson’s 209 goals scored as a member of the Sabres rank 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, two goals behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 36 points (11+25) in his last 28 games,
including 17 points (4+13) in his last 12 contests. Dahlin has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games (2+3). A point tonight would mark his sixth point streak of four or more games this season.
Sam Carrick has collected three points (3+0) in his last three games. His five goals through nine games are the most by a Sabres skater to begin a stint with the team since Victor Olofsson (March 28 to Oct. 7, 2019; five goals).
Zach Benson has six points (2+4) in his last five games. Benson is riding a three-game point streak (2+3) and he would match the longest point streak of his career (four games; Jan. 10 to 15, 2026; 1+4) with a point tonight. Benson has notched multiple points in back-to-back games and a multi-point performance tonight would make him (20 years, 317) the youngest Sabres skater to do so in three or more consecutive games since Pierre Turgeon from March 8 to 16, 1990 (four games; 2+7; 20 years, 200 days).
Alex Tuch has 11 points (7+4) in his last 11 games.
Beck Malenstyn has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and an
assist tonight would mark the longest such streak of his career.