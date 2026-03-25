Sabres Hoping To Maintain Their First Place Lead

Zach Benson has six points (2+4) in his last five games. Benson is riding a three-game point streak (2+3) and he would match the longest point streak of his career (four games; Jan. 10 to 15, 2026; 1+4) with a point tonight. Benson has notched multiple points in back-to-back games and a multi-point performance tonight would make him (20 years, 317) the youngest Sabres skater to do so in three or more consecutive games since Pierre Turgeon from March 8 to 16, 1990 (four games; 2+7; 20 years, 200 days).