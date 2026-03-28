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Sabres Hoping To Snap Losing Skid Against Seattle

Michael Augello
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Buffalo Sabres - Seattle Kraken Game Preview

3/28/26 - 5:30 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 44-21-8 | - 96  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Seattle – 32-29-10 | - 74 points – 5th place in the Pacific Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.7% (16th)

Penalty Kill – 81.6% (8th)

Seattle

Power Play – 21.1% (15th)

Penalty Kill - 73.5% (31st)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 73 GP, 37 G, 38 A, 75 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 69 GP, 16 G, 50 A, 66 PTS

Alex Tuch: 70 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS

Seattle

Jordan Eberle: 69 GP, 23 G, 28 A, 51 PTS

Matty Beniers: 71 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS 

Chandler Stephenson: 69 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-3, 2.56 GAA, .910 Sv %)

Seattle  – Joey Daccord (19-18-6, 2.92 GAA, .901 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Lindy Ruff - Jack Adams favorite?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

Noah Ostlund  - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -  Conor Timmins

Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 21 of their last 25 contests (18-4-3). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (33) and points (70). Buffalo’s has 29 regulation wins since Dec. 9, no other team in the league has more than 28 total wins in that span. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary. The Sabres sit at 1,998 wins all-time, two wins away from becoming the 11th team in NHL history to reach 2,000.

Buffalo is on pace to record 108 points in 2025-26, which would be the 

most points in a single season by the Sabres since 2006-07 (113). It would mark the 10th time the Sabres have registered 100 or more points in a single season and the fifth time they have recorded more than 105 points in a single season.

Tage Thompson has tallied 52 points (24+28) in 44 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span ranks second among all NHL skaters. Thompson’s 210 goals scored as a member of the Sabres rank 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, one goal behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th. Thompson needs eight more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 37 points (12+25) in his last 30 games, including 18 points (5+13) in his last 14 contests. Dahlin has six points (3+3) in his last five games and he is one goal shy of 100 in his NHL career.

Zach Benson has seven points (3+4) in his last six games.

Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in 11 games and he has made 276 saves on 299 shots (.923) in that span.

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