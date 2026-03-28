Sabres Hoping To Snap Losing Skid Against Seattle

3/28/26 - 5:30 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 44-21-8 | - 96 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Seattle – 32-29-10 | - 74 points – 5th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.7% (16th)
Penalty Kill – 81.6% (8th)
Seattle
Power Play – 21.1% (15th)
Penalty Kill - 73.5% (31st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 73 GP, 37 G, 38 A, 75 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 69 GP, 16 G, 50 A, 66 PTS
Alex Tuch: 70 GP, 29 G, 30 A, 59 PTS
Seattle
Jordan Eberle: 69 GP, 23 G, 28 A, 51 PTS
Matty Beniers: 71 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS
Chandler Stephenson: 69 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-3, 2.56 GAA, .910 Sv %)
Seattle – Joey Daccord (19-18-6, 2.92 GAA, .901 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins
Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 21 of their last 25 contests (18-4-3). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (33) and points (70). Buffalo’s has 29 regulation wins since Dec. 9, no other team in the league has more than 28 total wins in that span. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary. The Sabres sit at 1,998 wins all-time, two wins away from becoming the 11th team in NHL history to reach 2,000.
Buffalo is on pace to record 108 points in 2025-26, which would be the
most points in a single season by the Sabres since 2006-07 (113). It would mark the 10th time the Sabres have registered 100 or more points in a single season and the fifth time they have recorded more than 105 points in a single season.
Tage Thompson has tallied 52 points (24+28) in 44 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span ranks second among all NHL skaters. Thompson’s 210 goals scored as a member of the Sabres rank 13th on Buffalo’s all-time list, one goal behind Alexander Mogilny for 12th. Thompson needs eight more goals to pass Jason Pominville (217 goals with Buffalo) and gain sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal-scoring list.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 37 points (12+25) in his last 30 games, including 18 points (5+13) in his last 14 contests. Dahlin has six points (3+3) in his last five games and he is one goal shy of 100 in his NHL career.
Zach Benson has seven points (3+4) in his last six games.
Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in 11 games and he has made 276 saves on 299 shots (.923) in that span.