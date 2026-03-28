Sabres Hoping To Snap Losing Skid Against Seattle

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 21 of their last 25 contests (18-4-3). Since Dec. 9, the Sabres rank first among all NHL teams in wins (33) and points (70). Buffalo’s has 29 regulation wins since Dec. 9, no other team in the league has more than 28 total wins in that span. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary. The Sabres sit at 1,998 wins all-time, two wins away from becoming the 11th team in NHL history to reach 2,000.