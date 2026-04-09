Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Sabres Hoping To Stay Ahead Of Atlantic Competitors With Win Over Columbus cover image

Sabres Hoping To Stay Ahead Of Atlantic Competitors With Win Over Columbus

Michael Augello
2h
featured
259Members·3,550Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

4/9/26 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, In Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 48-23-8 | - 104  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Columbus  – 39-27-12 | - 90 points – 4th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.1% (18th)

Penalty Kill – 81.4% (9th)

Columbus

Power Play – 19.6% (21st)

Penalty Kill - 75.9% (28th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 79 GP, 38 G, 41 A, 79 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 75 GP, 18 G, 53 A, 71 PTS

Alex Tuch: 76 GP, 31 G, 32 A, 63 PTS

Columbus

Zach Werenski: 71 GP, 22 G, 58 A, 80 PTS

Kirill Marchenko: 72 GP, 26 G, 39 A, 65 PTS 

Adam Fantilli: 78 GP, 23 G, 33 A, 56 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (20-10-4, 2.74 GAA, .907 Sv %)

Columbus  – Jet Greaves (25-16-9, 2.58 GAA, .910 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Lindy Ruff - Jack Adams Favorite?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Tanner Pearson - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex., Josh Dunne, Jordan Greenway 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Conor Timmins - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Luke Schenn, Logan Stanley, Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)

Noah Ostlund (upper body, Mar.25; day-to-day)

 

Notes

On April 4, Buffalo clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. The Sabres have earned at least one point in 25 of their last 31 contests (22-6-3), including a league-best 16 wins and 34 points since the Olympic break.

Tage Thompson has tallied 56 points (25+31) in 49 games since Dec. 9 and his 22 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for fifth among all NHL skaters.

Rasmus Dahlin ranks first among all Sabres skaters in assists (35) and second in points (51) since Dec. 9. His 11 even-strength goals in that span rank tied for first among all NHL defensemen.

Josh Norris has registered five points (1+4) in his last five games, including a point in three straight contests (1+2). 

In his last five games, Bowen Byram has tallied five points (1+4), including at least one assist in back-to-back contests.

Jason Zucker has posted one goal and one assist in back-to-back games, including the game-winning goal in both games. Zucker would become the first skater in franchise history to record the gamewinning goal in three straight games if he does so tonight. Zucker would join Dahlin (three games; Dec. 8 to 11; 2+5) as the only Sabres skaters 

to record a multi-point streak of three or more games in 2025-26 with two or more points in tonight’s game.

Ryan McLeod has registered three points (1+2) and a plus-4 rating in his last two games.

Zach Benson registered his first multi-goal performance of the season in last night’s win over the Rangers (2+0), his first since March 14, 2024 vs. NY Islanders.

Alex Tuch has recorded a point in three consecutive games (2+1).

Josh Doan has collected an assist in two straight games

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresColumbus Blue Jackets
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
1